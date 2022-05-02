Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.92

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.92 and last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 196936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

ONB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.50 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1,062.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 458,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 418,768 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 617,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 215,687 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

