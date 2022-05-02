Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates banking offices and ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Through various subsidiaries, Old National provides a broad range of banking services as well as trust and investment management services, insurance brokerage services for both individuals and companies, and investment products. (Company Press Release) “

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

ONB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $15.16 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.62.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.50 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 66,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old National Bancorp (Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old National Bancorp (ONB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.