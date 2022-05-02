Offshift (XFT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $239,086.00

Offshift (XFT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00002137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded 71.6% lower against the dollar. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $4.33 million and approximately $239,086.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,660.83 or 0.99828788 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00045373 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020333 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001479 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,228,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

