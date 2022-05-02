Oddz Price Reaches $0.0722 on Exchanges (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. In the last week, Oddz has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Oddz coin can now be bought for $0.0722 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $4.33 million and approximately $276,750.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00039778 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,832.27 or 0.07347907 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000184 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00042336 BTC.

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

