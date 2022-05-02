Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Receives $8.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

OCGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

In related news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 81,823 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $216,830.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ocugen by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,017,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ocugen by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,356,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,101,000 after purchasing an additional 173,982 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ocugen by 562.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,321,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,832 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ocugen by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,371,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,164,000. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OCGN traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,295,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,271,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.66 and a quick ratio of 14.66. The company has a market cap of $466.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 4.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97. Ocugen has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Analysts expect that Ocugen will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

