O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Short Interest Update

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,200 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the March 31st total of 170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of OIIM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.28. 721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,380. The stock has a market cap of $93.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58. O2Micro International has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $8.04.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OIIM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on O2Micro International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered O2Micro International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
About O2Micro International (Get Rating)
O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on O2Micro International (OIIM)
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.