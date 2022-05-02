NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 32,728 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.9% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded down $12.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.47. 50,043,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,072,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.14. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $134.59 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.19.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

