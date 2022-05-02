nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.52-0.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of +13-15% yr/yr to $679-691 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $665.63 million.nVent Electric also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.14-2.22 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on NVT shares. Vertical Research upgraded nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

NVT opened at $33.78 on Monday. nVent Electric has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.53.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $138,815.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1,721.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 321,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 304,182 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 124.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,925 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,080,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,048,000 after buying an additional 61,962 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $1,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

