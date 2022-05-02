NVE (NVEC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NVEC stock opened at $46.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.12. NVE has a 12-month low of $46.17 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day moving average of $61.70.
NVEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NVE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.
About NVE (Get Rating)
NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.
