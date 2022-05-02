NVE (NVEC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NVEC stock opened at $46.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.12. NVE has a 12-month low of $46.17 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day moving average of $61.70.

Get NVE alerts:

NVEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NVE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of NVE by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NVE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,083,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in NVE by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in NVE by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVE by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About NVE (Get Rating)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.