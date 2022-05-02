NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.08.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUVSF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NUVSF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,292. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average is $6.64.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.