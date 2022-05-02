Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Short Interest Up 65.3% in April

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 65.3% from the March 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:NBB opened at $18.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.46. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $23.91.

Get Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.