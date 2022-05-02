Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.10

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.10 and last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 8773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,172,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $48,111,000 after purchasing an additional 117,967 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 652,689 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 55,290 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

