Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.10

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.10 and last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 8773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV)
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NUV)
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.