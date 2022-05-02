Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Short Interest Down 47.6% in April

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the March 31st total of 196,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 477,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth $63,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

NMZ traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.22. 791,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,095. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average is $14.06. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $15.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%.

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.