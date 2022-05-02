Nuco.cloud Price Tops $0.0397 (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (NCDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Nuco.cloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0397 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. Nuco.cloud has a total market cap of $991,404.29 and $16,424.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Nuco.cloud Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud . The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news . Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco

Nuco.cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuco.cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuco.cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

