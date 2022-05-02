Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,700 shares, an increase of 52.5% from the March 31st total of 285,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 436,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS NVNXF traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $3.68. The stock had a trading volume of 74,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,307. Novonix has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $8.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41.

Get Novonix alerts:

About Novonix (Get Rating)

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.