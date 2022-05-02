Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Given New CHF 88 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, upgraded shares of Novartis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NVS stock opened at $88.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $196.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $95.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $1.175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 60,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 6.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 170,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

