Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($7.20) to €6.10 ($6.56) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.67) to €5.80 ($6.24) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.95.

NOK opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

