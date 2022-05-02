nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Gap Up to $13.15

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.15, but opened at $13.55. nLIGHT shares last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 584 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LASR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of nLIGHT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 2.36.

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $67.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in nLIGHT during the first quarter worth about $379,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in nLIGHT by 139.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 35,063 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in nLIGHT during the third quarter worth about $455,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in nLIGHT by 29.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 23,739 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in nLIGHT by 51.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 21,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile (NASDAQ:LASR)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.