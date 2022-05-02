Nimiq (NIM) Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Nimiq has a total market cap of $20.35 million and $280,182.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,671.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,819.69 or 0.07291436 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.16 or 0.00258992 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.46 or 0.00735574 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00014433 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.12 or 0.00543343 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00070816 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005411 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.99 or 0.00310283 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,848,798,461 coins and its circulating supply is 9,281,798,461 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

