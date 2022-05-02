NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,092 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52,510 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.44.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.02. 14,912,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,830,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.97, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.75 and its 200-day moving average is $83.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 229.73%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

