Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, a growth of 61.6% from the March 31st total of 62,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 159,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $8.00 to $9.80 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NEXA stock opened at $9.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $12.86.

Nexa Resources ( NYSE:NEXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $677.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Nexa Resources’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Nexa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Nexa Resources by 203.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

