NewYorkCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.98 Million (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and $36.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.05 or 0.00258645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00014319 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001422 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.