Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Newmark Group’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $12.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.22. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $19.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

In related news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 9,800 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 286,800 shares of company stock worth $4,931,370 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 194,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 144,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

