Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Newell Brands updated its Q2 guidance to $0.45-$0.48 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.85-$1.93 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $23.15. 4,275,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,683. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.85. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 55.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,898,000 after purchasing an additional 59,411 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 62.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newell Brands (Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.