New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the March 31st total of 15,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NVSA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 30,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,859. New Vista Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVSA. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 19.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 120,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 5.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 193,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 19.6% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 870,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,491,000 after buying an additional 142,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

