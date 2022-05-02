Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

NBIX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Shares of NBIX opened at $90.03 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $108.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.25 and its 200-day moving average is $88.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.69). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $1,391,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,733.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 8,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $703,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,743 shares of company stock worth $4,232,771. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.7% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

