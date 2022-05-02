NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives $99.26 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.26.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get NetApp alerts:

NASDAQ NTAP traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $72.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,979. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.87. NetApp has a 52-week low of $72.04 and a 52-week high of $96.82.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $384,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,217,998 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 57.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.