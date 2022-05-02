Neo (NEO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $93.69 Million

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last week, Neo has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Neo coin can currently be bought for about $17.62 or 0.00045570 BTC on exchanges. Neo has a total market capitalization of $1.24 billion and $93.69 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00010660 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,668.00 or 0.99984352 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.92 or 0.00217004 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00039071 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

NEO is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neo’s official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.