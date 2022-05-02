Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($80.65) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NEM. Barclays set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($107.53) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €86.55 ($93.06).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

NEM stock opened at €76.28 ($82.02) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.95. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of €54.64 ($58.75) and a twelve month high of €116.15 ($124.89). The company’s 50 day moving average is €80.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is €91.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.42.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.