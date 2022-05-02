Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 557.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,576 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.40. 120,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,467,439. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82. The company has a market cap of $819.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.29. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $20.25.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lowered Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 12,480 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $136,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $82,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.