Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Short Interest Update

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 551,700 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the March 31st total of 407,500 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 107,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Neenah by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,718,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,802,000 after buying an additional 62,657 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neenah during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,743,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neenah by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,474,000 after purchasing an additional 131,031 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Neenah by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,611,000 after purchasing an additional 20,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neenah by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after purchasing an additional 18,773 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NP stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,404. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Neenah has a 52 week low of $31.46 and a 52 week high of $57.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.67 million, a P/E ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.67.

Neenah ( NYSE:NP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $264.30 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neenah in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, engages in the performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products businesses in North America, Germany, Spain, and rest of Europe. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

