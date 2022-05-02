Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Gap Down to $7.52

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.52, but opened at $7.27. Natura &Co shares last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 7,645 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Natura &Co by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Natura &Co by 86.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natura &Co in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

