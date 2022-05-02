Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Gap Down to $7.52

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.52, but opened at $7.27. Natura &Co shares last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 7,645 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Natura &Co Company Profile (NYSE:NTCO)
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natura &Co (NTCO)
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.