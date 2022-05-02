Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 57,846 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,846 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $10,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PUK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,943,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,344,000 after acquiring an additional 358,171 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 19.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,945,000 after acquiring an additional 185,567 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Prudential by 164.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 278,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 173,259 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Prudential in the third quarter worth $3,317,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Prudential in the third quarter worth $3,565,000. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PUK shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,655 ($21.09) to GBX 1,685 ($21.48) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($19.76) to GBX 1,475 ($18.80) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,450 ($18.48) to GBX 1,375 ($17.52) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,304.67.

NYSE:PUK opened at $25.10 on Monday. Prudential plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.2372 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Prudential Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.