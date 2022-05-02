Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 178,814 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,814 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $11,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.73.

LHX opened at $232.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.53. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

