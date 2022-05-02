Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,009 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,979 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.05% of Diamondback Energy worth $10,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at $7,100,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 166,898 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,799,000 after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 42.8% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 31,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FANG opened at $126.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.42.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.77%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $840,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,226.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

