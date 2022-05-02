Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.15% of Casey’s General Stores worth $11,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CASY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 7.3% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 84,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at about $20,541,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 36,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $201.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.44. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.82 and a 1-year high of $229.18. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.26%.

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.70.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

