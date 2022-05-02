Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 8,671 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.10% of MKS Instruments worth $10,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in MKS Instruments by 100.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 1,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI opened at $113.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 5.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.87. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $191.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.45.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.56.

About MKS Instruments (Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.