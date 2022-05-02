Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 7,472 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,562 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $10,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LEN. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 1,556.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN stock opened at $76.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.53. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $73.01 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LEN shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

About Lennar (Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.