Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 4,987 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $9,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Badger Meter by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 628,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,595,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 388,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,304,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter worth $1,649,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $80.69 on Monday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.56 and a 12 month high of $112.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Several analysts recently commented on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Badger Meter Profile (Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.