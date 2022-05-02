Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,579 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,202 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $10,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 36,620 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 61,513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141,256 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK opened at $45.28 on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $115.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 85.92%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,775 ($22.62) to GBX 1,800 ($22.94) in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,248.67.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.