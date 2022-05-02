Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,517 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $11,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,654,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,583,000 after acquiring an additional 195,288 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,094,000 after purchasing an additional 402,779 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,571,000 after purchasing an additional 446,011 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,322,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,680,000 after purchasing an additional 37,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,286,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,130,000 after purchasing an additional 278,290 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

PSX opened at $86.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 64.11%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

