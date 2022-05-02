Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $11.94 Million Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.25% of ExlService worth $11,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXLS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ExlService by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

In other news, EVP Narasimha Kini bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.50 per share, with a total value of $62,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan bought 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.04 per share, with a total value of $171,818.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,613 shares of company stock worth $604,726. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $136.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.59 and a 52 week high of $154.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.13.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.12. ExlService had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

