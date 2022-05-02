Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,053 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $10,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,821,000 after buying an additional 419,143 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 38.8% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on IDXX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.40.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $430.48 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $429.13 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $515.71 and a 200-day moving average of $562.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.