Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 8,756 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $9,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,682,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,469,000 after buying an additional 56,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,163,000 after purchasing an additional 168,752 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,567,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,347,000 after purchasing an additional 107,793 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,368,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,686,000 after buying an additional 96,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,330,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,034,000 after buying an additional 1,596,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AME opened at $126.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.80 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.30.

About AMETEK (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.