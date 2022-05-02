National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Short Interest Update

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 925,000 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the March 31st total of 669,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Grid by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 12,974 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NGG traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.72. 356,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,843. National Grid has a 12 month low of $59.53 and a 12 month high of $80.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.58 and a 200 day moving average of $71.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

NGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Societe Generale lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $873.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

