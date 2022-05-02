Nabox Market Cap Tops $2.75 Million (NABOX)

Nabox (NABOX) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Nabox coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Nabox has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nabox has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nabox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00038804 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,802.74 or 0.07235408 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000181 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00039716 BTC.

Nabox Coin Profile

Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,362,765,792 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet

Nabox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nabox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nabox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nabox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nabox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nabox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.