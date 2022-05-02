Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Sells 4,252 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. decreased its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for 1.2% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned 0.05% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $26,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.87. 3,116,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,988. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.64. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $29.53 and a one year high of $70.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.84.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.592 dividend. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.84%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNQ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.44.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.