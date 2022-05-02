Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Has $10.59 Million Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lessened its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Thomson Reuters makes up 0.5% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $10,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 570.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 66.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 123,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,678,000 after buying an additional 49,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1,198.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.30.

TRI stock traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,086. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $92.22 and a 52 week high of $123.60. The stock has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.12.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 89.62% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.57%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

