MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 897 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 671.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $49.28. The stock had a trading volume of 17,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,383. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.69. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $49.18 and a 52-week high of $51.33.

