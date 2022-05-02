MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 663 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $7,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Islet Management LP bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,638,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.18.

NYSE HIG opened at $70.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.86 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.18%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 8,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $638,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 14,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,076,533.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,253 shares of company stock worth $2,089,784 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

